First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Broadcom worth $349,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,694,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $548.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $605.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

