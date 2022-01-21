First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $238,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

