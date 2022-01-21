First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $199.91 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,435 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of The Blackstone Group worth $199,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $110.74 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

