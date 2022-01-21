First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,483 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,789 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $275,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

UNH opened at $467.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.86. The company has a market cap of $440.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

