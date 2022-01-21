First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of FWBI opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, equities analysts forecast that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.