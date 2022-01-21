Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.13. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 18,917 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 69.42%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

