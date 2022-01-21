FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 156,410 shares.The stock last traded at $9.89 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 652,240 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 83.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 49,955 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

