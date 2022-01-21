Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.82

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $30.18. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 34 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

