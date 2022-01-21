Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Down to $30.82

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.82, but opened at $30.18. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 34 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
