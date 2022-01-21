Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 1,078,361 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 228,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,779,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FBC opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

