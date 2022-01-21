Flexacoin (FXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25,643.00

Flexacoin (CURRENCY:FXC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Flexacoin has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and approximately $25,643.00 worth of Flexacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flexacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flexacoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Flexacoin Profile

Flexacoin (FXC) is a coin. Flexacoin’s total supply is 7,273,713,838 coins. Flexacoin’s official message board is medium.com/flexa . Flexacoin’s official Twitter account is @FlexaHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flexacoin is flexa.co . The Reddit community for Flexacoin is https://reddit.com/r/Flexacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flexa is an app designed to allow users performing cryptocurrency payments in stores, through their mobile device. With support for Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin, Flexa instantly converts crypto into the pretended Fiat value at the current market rate. Flexacoin is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Flexa. It can be used as a medium to exchange value, as well as to access special features on the mobile app. Flexacoin was introduced in 2018 as an instant collateralization for digital asset transactions. In the years since, the decentralized finance landscape has evolved dramatically, leading Flexacoin to evolve. On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Flexacoin ($FXC) became available to migrate to Amp ($AMP). See the official announcement. “

