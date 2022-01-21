Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.51. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

