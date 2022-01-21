FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.65 and last traded at $41.71. 1,629,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,893,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period.

