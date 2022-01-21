Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FLUX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. Flux Power has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $18.88.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Flux Power by 81.4% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 593,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flux Power by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

