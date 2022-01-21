FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Down 1.1%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 15,372 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The stock has a market cap of $180.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 37.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 194,830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

