Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 173,653 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.83 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the CÃ´te Nord region of QuÃ©bec.

