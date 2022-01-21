Font Price Reaches $0.96 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Font has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Font has a market cap of $466,770.26 and $1,155.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Font coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00049894 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006523 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Font should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

