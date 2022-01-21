ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ForgeRock Inc. provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

FORG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.20.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $289,000. 27.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

