Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

