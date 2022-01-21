Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.11 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $3.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 48,405 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,791,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

