Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) Insider Mark Licciardo Buys 6,667 Shares

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV) insider Mark Licciardo bought 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,000.50 ($7,194.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Frontier Digital Ventures alerts:

About Frontier Digital Ventures

Frontier Digital Ventures Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investing and developing online classifieds business in emerging markets. The firm prefers to invest in property and automotive verticals and general classifieds/marketplace websites. Frontier Digital Ventures Limited was founded in May 2014 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with an additional office in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Digital Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.