Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 27.1% in December

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $6.81 on Friday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 11.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Frontline by 54.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Frontline by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Frontline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Frontline by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

