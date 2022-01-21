FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.41. 50,898 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

