Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FUPBY opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.