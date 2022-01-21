Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Shares Up 9.1%

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.25). 847,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 621,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.23).

The company has a market cap of £113.50 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.99.

In other news, insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious purchased 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £198,900 ($271,387.64).

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

