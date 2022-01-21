Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 99.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 264,135 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,580,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.17 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCTT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

