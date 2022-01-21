Fundsmith LLP Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,709 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fundsmith LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.34% of Visa worth $1,469,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.18. 87,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.