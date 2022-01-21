Fundsmith LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP owned 1.89% of Wingstop worth $92,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.97. 273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,657. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.27, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average of $167.78. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.28.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.