Fundsmith LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 0.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fundsmith LLP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $158,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $101,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,382. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.54.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

