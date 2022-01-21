Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 92,662 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $3,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

