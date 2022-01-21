FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $435,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

