FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By Truist Financial

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Life Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.98. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.11.

Life Storage stock opened at $133.64 on Thursday. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Life Storage by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 141.34%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

