FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Issued By Raymond James

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.29.

AUY stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 870.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 1,537,899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

