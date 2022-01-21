FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of FNV opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.33. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

