FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hut 8 Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million.

HUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

HUT stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

