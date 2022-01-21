FY2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Cut by National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGAU. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NYSE CGAU opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $4,284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $5,800,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

