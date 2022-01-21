FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Shares of WFC opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

