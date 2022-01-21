FY2024 EPS Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $78.40 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -99.24 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

