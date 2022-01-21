GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $213,679.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $213,679.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

