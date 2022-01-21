Gemfields Group’s (GEM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 23 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON GEM opened at GBX 17.49 ($0.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.52. The firm has a market cap of £204.36 million and a P/E ratio of -18.61. Gemfields Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6.25 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.50 ($0.24). The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

