General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $215.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after purchasing an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.91. 17,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.17. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $146.53 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

