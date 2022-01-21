GenesisX Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, GenesisX has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $26,746.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001394 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,265,775 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.