Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.62. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.59, with a volume of 26,913 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on GENI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $3,571,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

