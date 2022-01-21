Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Holdings Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gevo were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Gevo in the third quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 173.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 92,956 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gevo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 111.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gevo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.