Gildan Activewear Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$915.04 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$52.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.66. The stock has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.37. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$31.72 and a one year high of C$55.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

