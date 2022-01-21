Glenview Trust Co Acquires 573 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.