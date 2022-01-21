Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,993,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,489,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $173.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of -184.99 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.67 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 in the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

