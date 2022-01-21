Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.