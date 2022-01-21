Glenview Trust Co Buys Shares of 5,524 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

