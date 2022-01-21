Glenview Trust Co Has $565,000 Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in IDEX were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $216.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

