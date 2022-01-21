Glenview Trust Co Sells 947 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,949,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,331,000 after acquiring an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,494,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,260,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,992,000 after purchasing an additional 336,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

